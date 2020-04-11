Workplace Excellence -- Essential skills for today's workforce

Daily Journal staff report
Kankakee Area Career Center students are not only learning technical and academic skills, they are developing practical skills to understand and deliver what an employer needs in today’s workforce through the Workplace Excellence Series.
Through this 10-module series that offers a more diverse and business-centered experience, students are building habits for future career success.
KACC initially teamed up with Kankakee Community College and professor and program coordinator Kristine Condon to bring the Workplace Excellence Series into every KACC curriculum. Condon provided faculty training last year. Once trained, faculty began working with students on the modules, with five offered each school year.
KACC principal Tim Guerin has continued what Condon started working with teachers on how to best deliver the program.
And for the KACC, areas of study include automotive technology, certified nursing assistant training program, computer technology, construction technology, cosmetology, drafting and 3D design, early childhood education with a preschool lab, fire and rescue, law enforcement, medical terminology and welding technology. Students from nearly 20 area high schools attend KACC.
Guerin noted that lessons are built around the curriculum. Teachers form the assessment of each module to ensure a student earns competency in each module. Four to six weeks is spent on each module, taking a full two school years to learn and earn each module.
Following successful completion of each module, students are issued an electronic badge to showcase their newest credential to add to their electronic portfolio as well as their Linked In, Facebook and Twitter profiles.
The electronic badges are issued through Acclaim, a product of Credly. These badges not only confirm the credential, they also communicate the “why” employers should find it an added value for any employee.
