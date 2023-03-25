Cobb Blvd sidewalk

The missing three-block segment of sidewalk along Cobb Boulevard in Kankakee begins at South Lincoln Avenue and continues to just west of Justine Drive.

 Daily Journal/Lee Provost

KANKAKEE — For perhaps as long as there has been a Cobb Boulevard and sidewalks in Kankakee, there has been a missing segment of sidewalk along the road.

It appears that situation might be rectified this summer.

As part of Kankakee’s summer infrastructure program, the missing approximate three-block section of sidewalk along Cobb Boulevard — from South Lincoln Avenue to 185 feet west of Justine Drive — will be put in place.

