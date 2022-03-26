KANKAKEE — Every step in the healing process is important to success, which AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee and OAK Orthopedics know.
Their shared Total Joint program aims to enhance each stage of orthopedic care with technology, which is why they are being recognized as this year’s Innovator in Technology as part of the Daily Journal’s 2022 Progress Awards.
The goal of the program is to undergo orthopedic procedures as accurately and effectively as possible and make the patient an active participant in their treatment so they have the best recovery outcome.
“It’s not just comprehensive, but it’s easy for the patient to understand and follow. We don’t want to provide any service to a patient and then they go home and they feel unequipped or ill-at-ease or anxious,” said Karen Gallagher, administrator for AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee.
About five years ago, St. Mary’s began to make upgrades to its orthopedic care, such as renovating its orthopedic wing to make the rooms more family-oriented and comfortable for orthopedic patients, expanding its Joint Camp class, and creating a nurse navigator role to guide patients throughout each step of the care process. They collaborated with OAK Orthopedics, a division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, to create a program that keeps patients engaged with their healthcare providers and aware of their goals.
The orthopedics nurse navigator, Tonya Woods, transmits and relays reports to surgeons in addition to answering patient questions.
“We’re sending them information, we’re sending them pictures so they’re constantly aware of this patient and their recovery,” Gallagher said. “And our outcomes have been phenomenal.”
Advanced equipment
The latest addition to the developments is ROSA, a surgical robot designed by Zimmer Biomet that helps surgeons assess the most effective way to operate. St. Mary’s ROSA has the software for total knee and partial knee replacements and is frequently used by orthopedic knee surgeons from OAK Orthopedics.
Dr. Rajeev Puri, an orthopedic surgeon from OAK Orthopedics who uses the ROSA robot for knee replacement surgeries, said a commonly cited statistic in the field is that about 20 percent of people who receive total knee replacements are unsatisfied with the results.
Using the robot requires a few extra pins to be placed in bones so its sensors can be mounted, but with that technology, surgeons and their teams can study a patient’s anatomy in detail, simulate an operative plan and check their work in real-time to be extremely precise with their cuts.
“And the data that’s coming out now is the system is helping with these kinds of things like alignment and stuff such that they predict it will decrease the amount of redos that those 20 percent of people who aren’t satisfied might have to get,” Puri said.
There have been 76 OAK patients who have benefited from ROSA at St. Mary’s since the technology was implemented around a year and a half ago. Puri and colleagues Dr. Jalaal Shah and Dr. Wesley Choi actively use ROSA to assist with knee replacements. Dr. Tom Antkowiak uses the robot with partial knee replacements and Drs. Alexander Michalow, Michael Corcoran and Eddie Jones have also been trained to use it.
“Dr. Shah is our newest sort of fellowship-trained total joint surgeon. He’s really adopted this technology,” Puri said.
Preliminary data has suggested that ROSA’s technology of cutting the bone from any angle should limit incisions into the muscle and tendon, therefore reducing inflammation and soft tissue pain, Puri said, but this idea is still being studied on a large scale.
After-surgery care
Another way the orthopedics team uses technology to assess a patient’s health from end-to-end is through Mymobility, an app also from Zimmer Biomet. It offers education about procedures before surgery and monitors a patient’s progress as they recover by capturing performance metrics of exercises. Antkowiak and Corcoran also use Mymobility with shoulder operations.
“It also lets us intervene early,” Puri said. “So for example, if they’re doing well on their exercises [and] we notice for two or three days that they’re not doing quite as well, we can call them and say, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ Are you in pain, you know, are you feeling OK? And it saves them a call.”
The app shows the in-surgery data and movement simulations taken by ROSA for patients whose operation used the robot, and patients can be motivated by learning how mobile it predicts the body to become in recovery, according to Puri. Overall, Mymobility helps make sure a person’s competence at using their altered joint is steadily improving so they do not have to return to the hospital.
“Our goal is always to have zero readmissions,” Gallagher said. “And that’s where we’re at. We are at zero readmissions already for Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services. So we’re very proud of that.”
Technology has many other functions in the total joint enterprise.
The surgical team is developing approaches with ROSA to be minimally invasive, using implants designed to solve problems and trying out computerized systems that can provide additional insight. Soon, total hip replacements will be added to the ROSA’s roster of operations. OAK Orthopedics is also qualified to use a new type of stem in some knee replacement surgeries that can track a person’s step data like a Fit Bit to make sure the implant is staying intact.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mary’s has used telehealth sessions as a way to keep patients away from infection but also provide more care options.
“It really helps us make sure we capture every person, no matter what their limitations are,” Gallagher said.
This total focus on the patient is achieved through teamwork and communication between St. Mary’s and OAK Orthopedics’ trained and certified surgeons, nurses and medical personnel.
“People know we’re working as a big team to bring stuff to Kankakee and it’s like cutting-edge stuff,” Puri said. “And that’s extremely gratifying.”