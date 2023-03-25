Gail Wallace and her company Restoration Works embraced green technology more than two decades ago. Eight years ago, the company took its process of wood stripping to another level with its light wave stripping process.

In June of 2022, Restoration Works’ Light Wave Stripper was granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Va. The company at 320 S. Forest Ave. in Bradley is being recognized as this year’s Innovator in Technology as part of the Daily Journal’s 2023 Progress Awards.

“This is wonderful,” said Wallace, who’s in her 37th year as president of Restoration Works. “I can’t imagine even in our little town, how much new technology there is. We have our one and only Light Wave Stripper, but it’s a really good one.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you