KANKAKEE — Paul Hogan had a problem in last fall’s harvest. It’s a good problem, but one nonetheless.

The manager of the Farmers Service Grain facility along Lehigh Road in western Kankakee County had days in autumn when he did not know where he could take in just-harvested corn from numerous points throughout the region.

With corn harvest largely ranging from 180 to 260 bushels per acre and soybeans coming in at 50 to 75 bushels per acre, a chief problem for the region’s agriculture community was where can all this grain be unloaded as farmers hustled to bring in the harvest?

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you