For the past year, small businesses have been faced with so many obstacles as the entire country has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and its mitigations.
That’s been the case with local small businesses as well. Some had to close for two to three months while finding creative ways to stay afloat. As the business climate is slowly trending in the positive direction, local establishments are hopeful for the future.
One business that remained open but still felt the brunt of the downturn was Roy Brothers Tire & Auto on South Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee.
“We were considered an essential business,” said owner Jim Roy, who said business was really slow a year ago.
“When they first shut down in March, there were hardly any cars going by, so if people aren’t driving their cars they sure don’t break down,” Roy said. “There was a noticeable difference. We did apply for the PPP, payroll protection program. The stipulation there was you could not lay off anybody. Whether we had business or not, we were here.”
Natalie Seaton, owner of Moon Cookie Gallery in Kankakee, said she had to close for about two and a half months last spring, but her resale shop was able to survive.
“Honestly, we had real good local support so I don’t have room for complaints,” Seaton said. “I’m happy about that.”
She had to get creative as far as sales while her gallery was closed.
“We had curbside options, so I was able to take orders once a week from people who would email,” Seaton said. “Then I would bring their stuff to my house, and then they would pick it up. That seemed to work.”
Moon Cookie Gallery will be celebrating its fifth anniversary in May, and Seaton is hopeful for the future.
“With the Farmers’ Market restarting at the end of April that always helps us,” she said. “We usually have workshops. … We just can’t do any of them. I don’t feel comfortable doing them until everyone is vaccinated, and we’re still really strict about masks here. I know that’s deterring some people from shopping. People don’t want to come out.”
Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said said some business sectors have been impacted more than others. While service industries bore the brunt, grocery and convenience stores have prospered during the pandemic.
“It seems like the hospitality industry got hurt more than some of the other industries, but it’s been a pretty trying year for everybody,” he said.