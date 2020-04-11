Janice Miller has had many jobs during her life.
She began her career as a Momence High School mathematics teacher in 1969. Since her two-year stint in the eastern Kankakee County community, she has traveled many career paths, but it wasn’t until May 2015 — when she agreed to become the director of the then-undeveloped Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists With Autism — that she had yet to find her true professional love. The gallery is being honored as Small Business of the Year as part of the Daily Journal’s 2020 Progress Awards.
She had been asked by the parents of a child with autism if she would be willing to instruct him through art. She agreed.
When she agreed, they had an even bolder idea: Would she be willing to help develop and operate a not-for-profit art gallery for those with autism?
She thought for a while longer. But only a short while.
The answer remained “yes.”
“I didn’t have any expectation,” she said. “This was all completely new. There were literally only three or four such art galleries like this in the country.”
But the plan was in motion by mid-September 2015, the two-story art studio took shape in a former telephone building in downtown Kankakee at 356 E. Merchant St. The gallery was open to aspiring artists who had been diagnosed with autism or who had symptoms of autism.
The center has a 90-foot-by-30-foot exhibition space on the first floor and a matching space on the second floor where students create their work during the week.
The gallery and its modest $80,000 annual budget — sourced through private fundraisers and grants — provides the resources, training and community support needed for the artists to realize the creative potential and make great work.
The location hosts classes, workshops, art therapy sessions and community events.
While art is what draws those to the program, the goal is to help develop the individuals’ skills so they can one day be employed.
That goal has not yet been realized, but the pathway is there.
Born and raised in Springfield, Miller has been in Kankakee County for much of her life since gaining that Momence High School teaching position.
The teaching job lasted only a couple years as she began to raise her own children. As her children grew, she eased her way back into the work world, first as the field director for the Girl Scouts of Kankakee County and then through several other positions, including managing the X-Line Gun Club, the Welcome Wagon and, briefly, the Small Business Development Center.
However, she found her niche working for the Metro Chicago Easter Seals. There she began helping children and young adults with autism develop skills needed for the world of work.
She worked there for nine years and retired. She was ready to call it a career and recline on her easy chair when she got the call from the parents of the child with autism.
It was an opportunity she simply could not turn down.
“I was retired. But I didn’t stay that way for long,” she joked.
Starting an organization from the ground floor was not easy. While they had the building, they had virtually nothing else. There were no tables, no chairs, no paper, no paints, no pencils. Nothing.
There were also no students.
The now 72-year-old woman doesn’t have such problems. The center has an artist roster of 45 students ranging in ages from 7 to 65, with the majority being in their 20s.
While she certainly had no idea of what to expect when she made the commitment to help develop the art center, she couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.
“So many of these students came here and had really never talked. Some of the boys have started to talk. Can you imagine being 27 years old and had never talked? Some had tried to talk, but just couldn’t express themselves.
“This could grow exponentially. ... We welcome anyone as long as they are diagnosed or have symptoms of autism.”
As much as the program has grown, Miller knows there are even better days ahead.
“Everything I’ve done in my professional life has culminated in this,” she said. “This is certainly not where I ever thought I would have found myself.”
But, she noted, there is no place she’d rather be.
