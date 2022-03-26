The Kankakee Riverwalk development has been discussed, studied and explained for about five years.
If the project known as The Currents of Kankakee could be considered a baby in those early, formative years, it could be said the proposed 4-mile development — stretching from the Frank Lloyd Wright property on South Harrison Avenue to the Riverside Medical Center campus in west Kankakee — is now a toddler about to find its feet and take its first steps.
The project’s first major component, the development of a now-vacant 1-acre parcel on the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue, is hoped to be underway within the next 18 months.
The East Riverwalk plan is currently in final design and engineering.
Backers signing on
While there is still a significant amount of work to be done — mainly in the area of raising some $3.25 million — there are many who would have never believed it would have ever come this far.
The Currents of Kankakee now has a signed memorandum of understanding between the three entities spearheading the project and an executive director could be hired within the next 60 days.
For the journey the project has traveled, it is being honored with the Daily Journal’s 2022 Excellence in Hospitality Award.
The ultimate goal is for this 4-mile stretch of riverfront to be transformed into a destination with water attractions, parks, scenic riverfront and appropriate businesses. It’s also hoped that it becomes a destination that attracts visitors from outside the region.
Bipartisan support
Initially launched in the early days of then-Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s administration, it has progressed through numerous public meetings and planning sessions from something simply envisioned to a fully thought-out and planned project.
Even though there was a change in leadership at Kankakee City Hall in May 2021 when Mayor Chris Curtis was elected to lead the city, the project has not missed a beat and its support remains strong.
“Being honored like this shows we are making progress,” said Staci Wilken, president of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the volunteer organization helping drive this project.
The City of Kankakee and the Kankakee Valley Park District are the other two entities backing the project.
All three unanimously supported the memorandum of understanding, which Wilken interprets as the region’s belief and importance for this development.
“What we are seeing is a community advocating for itself on a grand scale. That is great,” Wilken said.
To date, the vast majority of those who have viewed the draft designs for the East Riverwalk have walked away impressed.
Getting it paid for and built
The project’s success will rely on private donations, government grants and money generated from a Tax Increment Financing district created within these areas. Mayor Curtis has been steadfast that the riverfront development will not be funded by Kankakee taxpayers.
Once the Riverfront Society has selected an executive director, the goal is for that person and others connected to the supporting groups to begin fundraising as time has a way of sneaking up on people.
The goal is to begin construction by September 2023, with project completion expected by September 2025. Those dates are part of the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant requirements, through which the project has gained some funding for engineering.
Before anything can take place, however, permits will be needed and there are many organizations that will need to sign off on the plans.
Among those organizations are Illinois Department of Transportation, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.