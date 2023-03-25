When Riverside Healthcare’s leadership decided to renovate its emergency room at Riverside Medical Center as part of its strategic plan, they knew the project would put the ER under even more stress as it stayed open during construction.

The hospital had two ERs running at one point, and temporarily relocated it to some space at the north end of their building on North Wall Street in Kankakee.

However, employees from all levels worked together until the 18-month project was completed in December in “a real team effort,” according to Phil Kambic, Riverside Healthcare president and CEO.

