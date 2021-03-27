Daily Journal staff report
Riverside became the first Illinois hospital to launch augmented reality spinal surgery.
This new technology provides surgeons with a projected image of a patient’s internal structures, allowing surgeons to gauge where they are in the procedure and focus directly on an area.
“With brain or spine surgery, every millimeter counts,” said Dr. Juan Jimenez, neurosurgeon and medical director of Riverside Neurosciences Institute. “Augmented reality gives us clear visualization of the area we are working in, along with being able to literally ‘see’ things we can’t in the incision area.”
This technology gives surgeons clearer visuals by compiling previous scans as well as real-time data. Riverside surgeons can choose to use the augmented reality either by a headset or nearby screen.
Jimenez said that the fast image processing system results in real-time visualization with no delay between the surgeon’s movements and the screen’s display. This allows for smooth viewing and precise instrument placement for operation of the target location.
Riverside has partnered with Brainlab to bring this technology to the region by using the company’s Zeiss Kinevo Microscope.
For patients, augmented reality gives surgeons the ability to operate through far smaller incisions, giving patients better outcomes. This means potentially better post-op pain, better mobility and less blood loss.
“Riverside’s continuing commitment to better technology shows our pledge to ensure the best patient experience,” Jimenez said.