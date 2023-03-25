River Valley Metro downtown Kankakee

River Valley Metro Transit District's downtown transfer station in Kankakee. The location has lighting, heated sidewalks under a covered area, security cameras and seating.

KANKAKEE — Despite many unexpected delays along the way, the Kankakee Metro Centre bus transfer station opened for buses and passengers Feb 12.

Fences surrounding the location on East Chestnut Street between the 300 blocks of North Schuyler and North Dearborn avenues recently came down.

Now that finishing touches on the roof and security features have been completed, Ken Munjoy, River Valley Metro’s chief operating officer, said the station is ready for use.

