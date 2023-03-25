KANKAKEE — Despite many unexpected delays along the way, the Kankakee Metro Centre bus transfer station opened for buses and passengers Feb 12.
Fences surrounding the location on East Chestnut Street between the 300 blocks of North Schuyler and North Dearborn avenues recently came down.
Now that finishing touches on the roof and security features have been completed, Ken Munjoy, River Valley Metro’s chief operating officer, said the station is ready for use.
It also features ample lighting, a heated walkway under a covered area, security cameras and seating.
Completion of the $4 million project means buses no longer will have to park on Chestnut Street to pick up riders, making for a safer process.
“For one thing, it gets all of our riders off of Chestnut, and it’s a much safer environment,” Munjoy said. “We won’t have buses parked in the street the way that we have them now, and that will free up the sidewalk along Chestnut. It will actually be [open for] the intended use of sidewalks.”
Additionally, buses that route through the station will have designated parking spots, so riders will know exactly where to go to wait for their bus each time.
The project was announced in August 2020, with the funding coming from the federal and state governments.
Apex Construction Group, the general contractor for the project, got started in summer 2021. The work initially was planned to wrap up later that same year.
However, some unforeseen issues were found at the building site, such as concrete basement walls that remained underground from previous developments and needed to be removed.
“There were houses located there at one time,” Munjoy said. “It was so long ago that there weren’t any records.”
This pushed the timeline into 2022.
Then, COVID-related supply chain issues stretched the timeline out even further.
Materials such as steel for the canopied structure took longer than expected to arrive.
Once the materials finally got here, the winter weather had already set in.
A formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at a later date.
“At this time, we just want to be able to get our riders out of the street and into that safer, nicer environment of the transfer center,” he said.
River Valley Metro Mass Transit District serves the urbanized area of Kankakee County with over 300 bus stops on 11 routes.
In the past 12-month period, River Valley Metro provided 512,486 rides. It provided 465,496 rides the year before.
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.