Manteno Fall Fair on the Square (copy)

The village of Manteno's Square on Second. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — In the first week of December, the village of Manteno sent out 1,500 Manteno homeowner real estate tax rebate checks to village residents who qualified for the program.

This refunded 100% of the real estate taxes that qualified residents paid to the village of Manteno for the 2021 calendar year, which was paid for in 2022. The total amount of money rebated was more than $900,000.

