Jabari Muhammad is always thinking about the next idea for an invention, so much so that he keeps a notebook with him at all times.

Several years ago Muhammad, who lives in Pembroke Township, was driving in rural Kankakee County near Herscher after a windstorm.

“I saw some of these garbage cans were blown over,” he said. “And I said, ‘Wait a minute; they’ve created these garbage cans, but people need a way to keep them grounded.’ So I just wrote that idea down. They need a bin for these things. I wrote it down. Then years later, which was just last year, I submitted it.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

Recommended for you