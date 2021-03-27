Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — The much-anticipated OAK Orthopedics building project is officially underway. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in October 2020 and the project is targeted for completion in January 2022.
The two-story, 43,700-square-foot medical campus is being constructed on U.S. Route 45/52, a half-mile north of Bourbonnais Parkway (East 6000N Road).
The new building will house OAK Orthopedics’ full-service orthopedic clinic for regular patient visits, care and consultation in addition to physical therapy and occupational therapy and a radiology suite on the first floor with MRI and X-ray. The second floor of the facility will house three state-of-the-art, oversized operating rooms as a complete ambulatory surgery center.
“We are proud to bring our compassionate, specialized care to the residents of Bourbonnais and the surrounding areas, and we are excited to better serve the community through a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Wesley E. Choy, M.D., a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon at OAK Orthopedics.
In August 2020, trustees of the village of Bourbonnais approved a redevelopment agreement with OAK on the company’s proposed $15.5 million surgical facility.
According to the agreement, the village would contribute $750,000 in Tax Increment Financing funds to the site development. OAK would pay back the money through its annual property taxes.