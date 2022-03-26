Speckman Realty in Bourbonnais is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the longstanding Kankakee area real estate firm is still expanding its marketing profile.
In February, it became Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty. Berkshire Hathaway is a global real estate brokerage franchise network with nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East and India. It has more than 50,000 agents worldwide.
Locally, the firm specializes in residential, commercial and luxury real estate.
“We are the largest independently owned brokerage in Kankakee and Iroquois counties,” owner Peter Grant said. “So, the main thing I want to let people know is I didn’t sell out; I didn’t retire. It’s just a franchise change. ... I want to make it clear that I’m still the owner-operator, it’s still locally owned. And the reason we went with franchise changes, obviously is because of the cachet that comes with the name.
“It gives us name recognition,” Grant said. “It gives us the absolute best tools for our agents to help our customers more than any franchise on the market.”
For its continued commitment to serving the community, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty is being honored with the Daily Journal’s 2022 Innovator in Real Estate Award.
Deep roots
Founded in 1947 by Ray Speckman, Speckman Realty was the first standalone real estate brokerage in Kankakee County. Speckman built a new office in 1960 on East Court Street near downtown Kankakee.
Speckman’s nephew, Arlen Speckman, took over the company in 1975. In the late ‘70s, Speckman became affiliated with Better Homes and Garden Real Estate, which was bought out by GMAC and then became Real Living Real Estate.
“We just felt like it was the right time to go from Real Living to Berkshire Hathaway,” said Grant, who started with Speckman Realty in 1992 after graduating from Southern Illinois University in 1991.
Born and raised in Kankakee, Grant is the oldest of 15 kids and a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.
In 2007, Grant purchased the firm from Arlen Speckman. At the time, it had five offices, a mall kiosk location and 78 agents.
Then came the Great Recession of 2008, which hit the real estate industry hard.
“Kankakee hit the bottom in 2010 and 2011,” Grant said. “We were averaging about $130 million [in sales], and in those two years, we did $63 million [each].”
Coming back strong
But, the firm has rebounded nicely.
Grant said the company is nearly back up to its pre-recession numbers. In 2021, the firm did approximately $125 million in sales on top of $110 million in 2020.
Today, with just one office and 45 agents, it’s “probably as profitable now as we were with 78 agents and six offices,” Grant said.
The firm now operates out of 612 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, which was built in 2001 and became the corporate office in 2012. The Kankakee office at 606 E. Court St. was closed in that year, and Speckman Realty donated the building to the Hippocrates Medical Clinic in 2013.
Grant said Berkshire Hathaway gives him a stronger footing when it comes to future expansion.
“My idea is to grow and to grow north,” he said. “My next step would be north of Peotone between Peotone and Joliet probably. And with their resources, it just makes it easier to acquire other companies, because I’d be acquiring companies not buying.”
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices also has an expansive referral network.
“If somebody has to move here from New York, then they call us because we are a Berkshire Hathaway [agency], and then we help that agent,” Grant said. “The referral network and the lead network, companies send leads to franchise operations. Obviously, being a Berkshire Hathaway agent helps.”
And though it comes with the perks and power of a franchise, it doesn’t come with a loss of control.
“But unlike other franchise operations ... all decisions are made local and made by myself and my team,” Grant said.
Good times ahead
The real estate industry has flourished during the past two years after an initial slowdown due to the COVID pandemic, but Grant said they could always have more inventory of homes to sell.
“It was like somebody turned the light on, and it just went crazy. We are probably a couple hundred listings down in our MLS,” he said. “... I don’t see the prices declining anytime soon. The good thing now is we are coming into our listing season and I’m seeing more listings. We are optimistic that this is going to be another really good year.”
Grant said the 75th anniversary is a great milestone, one which the agency will celebrate in April at Brickstone Brewery in Bourbonnais.
Collectively, there are 520 years of real estate experience among its 45 agents.
“I think that we have the most experienced and knowledgeable agents in the county,” he said. “We have multiple people in this office that have been with us for 25 years or more, so what we provide is knowledge, stability and experience.”