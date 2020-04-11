KANKAKEE — When plans were first announced about three years ago regarding the Kankakee riverfront development, Scott Snavely could hardly contain his excitement.
The Midland States Bank executive and Bourbonnais resident has been helping with the project development ever since the first meeting was held to plan the development.
Now that the master plan has largely been put in place and a clear vision is rounding into shape for the redevelopment plan along the 4-mile stretch of river, Snavely will have an even greater role.
Snavely recently was named chairman of the Kankakee Riverfront Society Inc. The organization recently was incorporated by the state as an Illinois nonprofit corporation and is walking through the legal steps to become a 501©(3), which would mean federal nonprofit status. It is laying the groundwork for its plans to promote and gain private contributions to help fund riverfront development within the plan. Gaining 501 status could take six months, a society member said in February.
Leaders of the project have stated as much as $30 million of public and private money could be invested as a result of this project within the next decade.
The riverfront plan — which stretches from the South Schuyler Avenue bridge at East River Street and follows the river to the Riverside Medical Center campus — is being eyed as a regional project to transform the location into a regional destination.
The development plan includes extensive walking and biking areas. There are playgrounds and many areas designated for small-scale retail, as well as dining and entertainment options capitalizing on Kankakee River scenery.
While Snavely will serve as chairman of the organization, some other well-known names will serve as board officers. Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will be vice chairwoman; Dayna Heitz, Kankakee Valley Park District executive director, will be treasurer; and Dave Baron, a Kankakee attorney, will be secretary.
Other board members are Riverside Healthcare’s Matt McBurnie, downtown business owner Terrance Hooper, Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital’s director of community development director Kathy Peterson, Heritage Development & Construction’s Chief Operating Officer Scott Franco, Bear Construction Co.’s executive Bill Ziemik, and Kankakee City Council members Carmen Lewis and Fred Tetter.
