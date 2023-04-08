Progress II: Innovator in Agriculture

Ralph Mercier, right, and his son Dylan, of Mercier Valley Irrigation & Solar, stand in front of a wall of awards at the St. Anne store location. For its decades of commitment to serving the local farming community, the Daily Journal recognizes Mercier Valley Irrigation & Solar as an Innovator in Agriculture for the 2023 Progress Awards.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The roots of the Mercier family business go back to 1975.

That’s when Lebert Mercier bought an irrigation system to provide water to his family’s St. Anne farm.

In 1980, after having problems with the equipment and researching to find the best brand, he switched to Valley Irrigation Systems and became a dealer for the company.

