KCCVB opens new office (copy)

In June 2022, the Visit Kankakee County celebrated the opening for the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s new office space at 275 E. Court St. in downtown Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County’s tourism continued an upward trend with $146.1 million being spent by visitors to the county in fiscal year 2021, according to recent statistics provided by the Illinois Office of Tourism.

It is a 17.3% increase from FY 2020, when visitors to the county spent $122.1 million.

A fiscal year in this case runs from July 1 of one year to June 30 of the next year.

