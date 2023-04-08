KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College held a grand opening ceremony last June to reveal renovations to its Industrial Technology Center.

The renovations began in February 2021 and cost $4.54 million.

Major funding for the renovation project, about $250,000, was provided by Nucor Steel of Kankakee.

