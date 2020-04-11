KANKAKEE — It is out with the old and in with the new at Kankakee Community College as the school begins a $5 million renovation of its 19,150-square-foot library.
On the school’s list of pending projects for about 10 years, the college closed the Harold and Jean Miner Memorial Library in December 2019 and work began in January. The project, green-lighted by the KCC Board of Trustees, is being funded by the KCC Foundation, reserve funds and bonds, KCC spokeswoman Kari Nugent said.
“This project has been talked about, dreamt about for a long time. The new Student Success Center will provide for a more robust college experience,” Nugent said.
The Student Success Center, KCC President Michael Boyd said, will be much more than just a library. In fact, he said, the library will be located within the Student Success Center.
He said the new facility is a reflection of what the school’s founders had in mind when the school was constructed.
“It’s time to bring this vision to a new era. We are not just preserving our library, but recreating it. We want this area to be a major hub of student activity,” he said. “This is about responding to the needs of today’s learners.”
The location will not be just about books, publications and quiet space.
It will have those elements, of course, but many more features as well.
The space will be remodeled with an emphasis on collaboration, technology and learning, Nugent said. She noted the area will feature areas for tutoring, classrooms, small events as well as faculty and staff training programs. There will be many areas for students to access and experiment with instructional technology.
