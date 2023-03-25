Kankakee groundbreaking (copy)

Kankakee School District officials and athletes toss dirt during a ceremonial groundbreaking on Sept. 22 for the Kankakee High School's new Community Center addition.

 Daily Journa/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The work to build a fieldhouse and community center at Kankakee High School officially has begun.

Shovels struck earth in a ritual groundbreaking ceremony held Sept. 22 behind the school where the nearly $26.4 million building will go.

The facility is set to include a 200-meter track, four basketball/volleyball courts, offices, trainer rooms, locker rooms and updates to existing back gym space.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

