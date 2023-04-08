Progress II: Innovator in Social Services

Kankakee County Health Department employees, from left, Kayla Pacton, Sharay Calderon, Karen Shoemaker, Nikki Cirrencione and administrator John Bevis are part of the team that helped earn the department the 2023 Innovator in Social Services as part of the Daily Journal Progress Awards.

As a community, Kankakee County contains a wide spectrum of people and lifestyles.

Affluence and poverty co-exist in this county that is both rural and metro, with residents having varied access to technology, internet, food and transportation.

Kankakee County Health Department serves everyone in the community, working to provide health resources and services, collaborate with other organizations and assess community needs.

