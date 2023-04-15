Route 66 mural

A Route 66 mural is on display in downtown Wilmington.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin

Daily Journal staff report

SPRINGFIELD — Route 66 projects in Will and Livingston counties were part of a group across the state to receive part of $4 million in grant money last May.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded grants for various projects across the state designed to spur tourism, bolster educational opportunities, and support an increase of Electric Vehicle (EV) travel – which will create and modernize attractions along the route leading up to the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in 2026.

