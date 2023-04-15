SPRINGFIELD — Several Illinois counties — including Iroquois and Livingston — dominated the national rankings in terms of corn and soybean production last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released its county production totals for 2022. Crop statistician Mark Schleusener said in terms of corn production, one central Illinois county led the nation.

“McLean County ranked first across the entire U.S. with nearly 71 million bushels of corn produced last year,” Schleusener said. “Additionally, Illinois had the top five counties in the country for total corn production.”

