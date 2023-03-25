Bourbonnais mom Hillary Luna demonstrates using the Bnft app, which manages benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants & Children, or WIC, as she shops with her 7-month-old daughter Renee Freeman.
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department fully reopened its process for the Women, Infants and Children program — better known as WIC — on Jan. 17.
WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is for women, infants and children, and it provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, health care referrals and nutrition education for low-income, pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age 5 who are found to be at nutritional risk.
Kankakee County health administrator John Bevis reported in January to the Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee that the department is now conducting interviews with those eligible in person again.
“We had been told to have those appointments, they were still being done, but they were being serviced by phone calls only,” Bevis said. “So we weren’t able to actually interact with those individuals face to face or with the pregnant mothers and their children. It was all by phone call and going by how they answered the questions.”
Bevis added that doing interviews by phone wasn’t conducive to being able to recognize or anticipate some of their needs and concerns. He said many health departments, including Kankakee County, had concerns that health situations were being missed because people were staying at home for so long during the pandemic.
Some things that were being missed were high blood pressure, postpartum depression and issues with the kids and learning because they weren’t at school, Bevis said.
“We are excited and have slowly begun to integrate a number of our frontline staff who have actually been hired since COVID began,” he said. “As a result of that, many of them hadn’t actually ever interacted with people face to face, so it’s a learning experience.”
Bevis said the process of getting back to face-to-face interviews for the WIC program is going well overall.
