Two decades back, Harbor House had an Iroquois County-based shelter for survivors of domestic violence which closed in 2003 due to funding issues. Now, 20 years later, a shelter space returned to the area to serve an identified need in Iroquois County.

“[Our goal is] to create a safe, healing space where individuals can define their happiness and their inner selves,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House’s executive director and CEO, during a tour of the new location.

Like the Kankakee shelter, the address is not publicly available to maintain the safety of its guests and staff. Those in need of access to the shelter’s resources can be connected by calling the 24-hour hotline at 815-932-5800.

