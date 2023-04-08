MOMENCE — One of Father Peter Jankowski’s favorite scripture verses, in short, goes something like this: “When I was hungry, you gave me food.”

“How many times do we say that scripture or hear people recite it?” Father Pete rhetorically asked while in his Momence home connected to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

“We say it. But how many people live it?”

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

