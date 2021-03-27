Daily Journal staff report
MOMENCE — The Potawatomi Paddlers Association, a nonprofit organization, was awarded a $500 grant from the Iroquois Federal Foundation toward the effort to create an accessible kayak-canoe launch on Island Park in Momence.
Working in cooperation with the Momence Park District, the paddlers association has raised more than $20,000 of its goal of $35,000. Construction on the project hasn’t yet begun.
“We’re still in the fundraising stage,” said Frank Koehler, president of the PPA.
The PPA was formed 2017, following the designation of the Kankakee River as a national water trail, one of only 22 rivers in the country with that designation. The mission of the PPA is to provide safe and environmentally sensitive recreational use of the Kankakee River national water trail and to expand recreational opportunities for paddle sports, leave-no-trace camping, and other nonmotorized activities by all people.
The paddlers association says paddling is a low-impact activity that improves cardiovascular fitness, improves muscle strength, increases torso and leg strength and reduces the risk of wear-and-tear on joints and tissues.