Gift of God Street Ministries earned a permit to reopen its shelter care facility on Fifth Avenue in Kankakee.

KANKAKEE — The Gift of God Ministries gained its needed permit in December to operate its homeless shelter facility in Kankakee, but Kankakee City Council members are making it clear shelter locations must be spread around to all county communities.

Gift of God began offering shelter and programs to aid the homeless Dec. 5.

The site will have a capacity for 25 people on the first floor and 10-15 more on the second floor. The shelter is for men and women.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

