Kankakee County has always marketed itself to those outside the area as a destination — the Kankakee River State Park, Merchant Street MusicFest and the Kankakee River for boating and fishing, to name a few.
It’s also a destination for employees commuting to jobs in Kankakee County. An astounding 19,547 people from outside the county commute to jobs here, according to numbers compiled by the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. Those account for 44.3 percent of the number of employees working in the county and are figures from 2017, which is the latest that data is available.
“We’re finding out that a lot of the workers don’t have a clue of the things that we have in Kankakee County,” said Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, after the Alliance spoke to some of those commuters. “They work in the county but don’t live here. ‘What’s it going to take to get you to move to Kankakee County?’”
Part of what the Economic Alliance is doing is aimed at convincing some of the 19,000-plus commuters to move to the county and take advantage of the amenities here.
In interviewing employees who work at major businesses in Kankakee County but live elsewhere, Alliance staff learned that Kankakee County isn’t getting the message out about what it offers to residents.
“Some of the reasons are they don’t feel we have some of the amenities,” Nugent said. “They don’t think we have the restaurants, we don’t have the nightlife, we don’t have the bike paths, we don’t have the parks. We don’t have a lot of different things they’re looking for.
“Come to find out, we have all that stuff. They just didn’t know about it. What we’re trying to do is get that information into the facilities, get that information to the human resource people so when these people are looking for festivals that they know what festivals are happenings in Kankakee County.”
The commuters might only see what’s on Interstate 57 on their way to work. The main counties for commuters include Cook, Will and Iroquois, and some from Indiana.
The numbers also show that people enjoy living here and working elsewhere. There are 24,935 individuals who live in Kankakee County but work outside the county.
