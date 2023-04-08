Kankakee County always has been a place that works. That was evident in the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County’s annual report given in January to the Kankakee County Board.

Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance, said Kankakee County is still a manufacturing community, noting there are 8,465 manufacturing jobs in the county that account for $933 million in annual salaries and benefits with an economic output of $5 billion.

“The old myth that we don’t create anything, and we don’t make anything anymore is just not true,” Nugent said. “… We are a manufacturing community whether people want to believe it or not.”

