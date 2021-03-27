KANKAKEE — The former Midland States Bank site in downtown Kankakee will be transformed by two out-of-the-area developers into a business incubator.
Brian Loftin, of Schaumburg, owner of Preservation Realty, and Joshua Jeffers, of Milwaukee, Wis., owner of the real estate development and investment firm, J. Jeffers & Co., closed on the two-story, 22,000-square-foot property at a cost of $338,000 in February.
The two investors have been prospecting Kankakee’s downtown for investment opportunities since late 2019.
Plans regarding extensive renovations to the property are being developed and rehab work is expected to begin by September. The goal is to have the property ready for tenants in early 2022.
While renovation plans are still a considerable way from being finalized, Loftin said in February that “multiple millions” will be spent on the redevelopment.
Loftin and Jeffers say they were attracted to downtown because of its historic feel, its placement on the National Registry of Historical Places and various tax credit development tools which can be used to aid development.
The bank property had been vacant since November 2019 when Midland States Bank and HomeStar Bank merged. Midland closed the 310 S. Schuyler Ave. branch and moved into the former HomeStar bank building at the corner of South Dearborn Avenue and East Station Street.
The property was listed by Nugent Curtis Real Estate. Joe Nugent, co-owner of the firm, said he is excited to see this type of investment in downtown.
Loftin explained that when the property is opened, he anticipates some offices, some retail, but stressed this will not be traditional office space. He said the location could likely house as many as 80 people, many being business entrepreneurs. He said the incubator program will provide structure and support for first-time business developers.
“This building will play a key role in business development,” he said.
Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said the city has worked diligently along with other organizations such as the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and others to help move this project forward.