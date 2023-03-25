Paul McKenzie, right, CSL's new chief executive officer, speaks at the preview event for the new CSL Plasma donation center, located at CSL Behring's Kankakee plant in the former Bunge Edible Oil office property along Illinois Route 50.
The newest plasma donation center in the 320-site network for CSL Plasma is none other than the site along Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais Township.
The ever-expanding and ever-changing 138-acre CSL Behring site — set seemingly in the center of Kankakee County’s most active business area — will soon be open for the business of collecting needed blood plasma for its wide range of life-saving products.
The Melbourne, Australia-based company had 319 sites before settling on its latest site. The location is the former Bunge Edible Oil office property, immediately north of the Yolks & Berries restaurant.
The Bourbonnais Township site will open to the public April 10.
A new plasma donor at the Kankakee site can receive $465 or more their first month. CSL payment amounts can vary by location, donor weight or other factors and can be subject to change, a company spokeswoman said.
Blood plasma is a light amber-colored liquid component of blood in which blood cells are absent, but it contains proteins and other constituents of whole blood in suspension. Plasma makes up about 55% of the body’s total blood volume.
Blood plasma can be drawn from a donor up to two times a week, which is significantly more than a person can donate blood. A blood donor is limited to two donations every two weeks.
Prior to the opening of the construction of the plasma center, the nearest locations for the CSL collection were sites in Hazel Crest and Joliet.
The reason for the quick turnaround regarding plasma donations is the fact that the plasma donor has their red blood cells returned to their body during the 35-45 minute donation process.
Plasma is necessary to the body in terms of aiding in recovery from injury, distributing nutrients, removing waste and preventing infection, all while moving through the circulation system.
Plasma donors will be compensated for their plasma.
The collection site — which does not require an appointment for donors — will be open seven days a week. Initial hours are slated for 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
CSL Plasma has not yet announced when public collections will begin.
The collection center will be focused in a room of 24 collection sites.
Construction on transforming the site began in June and features the latest in technology to make the procedure as easy as possible for all involved.
Plant manager Abner Garcia-Delgado termed it an honor to have a plasma collection site being located not only in Kankakee County, but on the grounds of the CSL Behring plant.
During a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony at the location, CSL Plasma officials noted up to 1,500 plasma donations could take place on a weekly basis.
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony held in early March, not only was a mother on hand who related to those gathered how CSL and its research likely saved the life of her now 22-year-old son, who suffered through many years of his young life with disorders treated with plasma therapies, but so was the newly-appointed CEO of CSL, Paul McKenzie.
McKenzie, who had been CSL’s COO since June 2019, informed everyone he has been at the CSL Behring Kankakee plant more times than he could count and he is well aware of the life-saving work that is performed here daily in producing these therapies.
He said the Kankakee site is on a great path and much investment is being made within the complex. While the public may not see cranes nor earth-moving equipment on site, there are millions being invested at the location bordered by Armour Road and Illinois Route 50.
McKenzie said the local plant only grows in importance as the site’s research and development division continues to grow, not only in reference to the plasma collection facility.
“Innovation is important in everything we do,” he said.
“CSL’s promise to save people’s lives through science has long distinguished our company,” he said. “I am excited, honored and humbled for the opportunity to continue building CSL’s legacy following the strong foundation established by Paul Perreault [retiring CEO] over the last decade.”
The Bourbonnais Township plant is Kankakee County’s largest manufacturer employer with some 1,500 workers.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.