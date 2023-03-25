The newest plasma donation center in the 320-site network for CSL Plasma is none other than the site along Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais Township.

The ever-expanding and ever-changing 138-acre CSL Behring site — set seemingly in the center of Kankakee County’s most active business area — will soon be open for the business of collecting needed blood plasma for its wide range of life-saving products.

The Melbourne, Australia-based company had 319 sites before settling on its latest site. The location is the former Bunge Edible Oil office property, immediately north of the Yolks & Berries restaurant.

