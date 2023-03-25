BOURBONNAIS — Several entities met last fall to bring the new Kankakee County Animal Control facility to life at 134 Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais. These entities include the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Kankakee County Board, the village of Bourbonnais and State Sen. Patrick Joyce.

The relocation of the facility will give animal control staff and animals more space and opportunity. The current facility is on Grinnell Road.

“[This will] make it better for the people, and make it better for the animals,” said Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, who gave kudos to Animal Control Director Kari Laird and her team for their work.

