The Kankakee County region once again experienced an increase to its economy based on tourism in 2019.
The county contributed to Illinois’ economic domestic growth with $156.8 million in travel expenditure — a 4.1 percent increase from 2018 — and $4.2 million in local tax revenue, up by 5.3 percent from 2018.
More than 1,800 jobs were created across the state as a result of visitor spending, with 20 of them in Kankakee County.
It’s very possible the news will be different for 2020 and tourism officials declined to even speculate as to how deep the COVID-19 pandemic may cut into those numbers.
“I don’t even know how I would even guess as to how far down 2020 could be,” Staci Wilken, executive director for the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, bluntly stated. “Everyone knows leisure travel, corporate travel has been greatly impacted.”
At least the 2019 numbers brought a smile to Wilken.
“2019 was following the pace of what has been happening here for the past several years. We have seen travel expenditures increase yearly. The trend was more in the right direction and it was in all phases: business, leisure and sports travel,” she said.
Wilken said Kankakee County’s leisure travel destination had been receiving exposure on so many platforms these past few years and the county was reaping the benefits of this message.
She noted the CVB is one of 40 state travel organizations certified in destination marketing. Including the Kankakee County organization, destination marketing CVBs include the Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau, Discover DePage County, Naperville Convention & Visitors Bureau among others.
“We are marketing an experience and a lot goes into that experience-making process,” she said. “These 2019 numbers validate what we do as an organization and what we do for the community.”