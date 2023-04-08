A large crowd waits outside of a toy and coat drive giveaway in Kankakee in this 2011 file photo. A community needs assessment conducted by the Kankakee County Board will help to determine upcoming spending.
Kankakee County wanted to know what the needs of its residents were in order to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds to better serve social services throughout the county.
The organization has its answer.
The county sponsored an online Community Needs Assessment survey during the last three weeks of July 2022, and the results were presented at a Kankakee County Board meeting in September by Respark Leadership Consulting, which conducted the survey, compiled the data and analyzed the results.
The assessment findings were organized into five key areas of interest: workforce development, housing, business and economic development, mental and physical health, and law enforcement and recidivism.
“Overall, our analysis of the data and in the survey responses led to key findings in each of the five areas,” said Patrick Curran, founder and owner of Respark Leadership Consulting.
“Some of those findings point to concrete needs, such as job training, affordable housing, or second- and third-shift childcare. Other findings point to perceptions or beliefs that are impacting the community, such as the large number of people that reported negative mental health impacts from COVID-19 over the last 12 months or opportunities to continue building relationships with law enforcement and other public officials within the communities.”
Curran added that three areas rose to the surface, based on the surveys, interviews and focus groups, and those are youth supports, housing and mental health.
“Those are kind of broadly reflected as the biggest areas of needs,” he said.
The survey revealed there is broad support for law enforcement, and respondents feel more can be done to strengthen community relationships. About 1 in 4 respondents disagree that they feel safe around the county. Most believe their community would benefit from an additional localized law enforcement.
More than 1,075 people provided input in the needs assessment through interviews, surveys, workshops and focus groups, according to Respark.
The sample generally reflects the county population in most age, race and location demographics. There were some groups that were underrepresented [see box], but the volume of participation in the survey achieves a 95% confidence level for the majority of survey questions.
There’s a need to help young people become effective adults, Curran said, whether that’s through mentorships, job training, formal education, summer programs or some kind of community connectivity.
“And this idea that the youth in the county are the future of Kankakee, that was understood by anyone and everyone that we talked to, as this is a key area of need for us,” he said.
“Teens and youth” and “newly-elected officials” were named repeatedly alongside programs of the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, the NAACP and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department as key resources and under-leveraged community needs.
RECOMMENDATIONS
Respark Learning Solutions’ assessment is that county leaders can impact community needs by focusing on efforts that drive structural change; foster collaborative multi-functional infrastructure; and transform youth development and mental health.
The county has until the end of 2024 to allocate the money and then until the end of 2026 to distribute it.
Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the Community Needs Assessment will definitely help the county decide how to spend ARPA funds.
