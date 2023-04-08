Progress II: Entrepreneurs of the Year

Ryan and Abby Magruder, owners of SmartWash, which currently operates four locations in Kankakee County, stand for a portrait in one of the William Latham Drive sites in Bourbonnais. Because of the company's continued expansion, the Daily Journal is recognizing the Magruders, of Bourbonnais, as the Entrepreneur Couple of the Year as part of the 2023 Progress Awards.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Many in the area have the misconception that SmartWash locations are part of a chain. The truth is, the company is owned and operated by a Bourbonnais couple who was born and raised in the county.

Ryan and Abby Magruder are the brains and hearts behind SmartWash, a company that has been steadily growing since its conception.

The company, which began as an idea in 2013 and officially opened in February of 2014, currently has four locations — the laundromats on William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais and West Court Street in Kankakee, the coin wash in Bourbonnais and the dry cleaner (formerly Burling) in Bradley.

Recommended for you