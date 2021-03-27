BRADLEY — The owner of two Bradley-based hotels has entered into an option to purchase the former Carson’s men’s store with the goal of transforming it into a convention center and banquet facility.
The village board unanimously approved an agreement with Dr. Sanjay Patel, owner of the 114-room Comfort Inn and the 92-room Holiday Inn & Suites, both located near the Northfield Square mall. He also owns two other hotels in Indiana.
The deal to sell the about 80,000-square-foot property and the 5.8 acres that go with it to Patel for $1.2 million is far from complete, however. Patel and his hotel development team will spend the next six months examining the property and determining how feasible the project is.
He estimated redevelopment costs could range between $5 million to $6 million.
Patel, 52, had been looking to do this project in 2020, but the hotel industry — one of the hardest hit by the pandemic — put the brakes on the project, he said.
Patel was the builder of the Holiday Inn in 2019, and he purchased and extensively upgraded the Comfort Inn beginning in 2011.
The Carson’s property was purchased by the village of Bradley in October 2019 for $1.1 million in an attempt to gain greater control regarding development in this key area of the village.
Kankakee County has not had a large-scale banquet complex since RiverStone Conference Center closed several years ago in south Kankakee. The area never has had a convention center.
Patel said the conference center greatly would aid all area lodging businesses as it would bring people to the area for events and in many cases require overnight stays.
But, he noted, there is much study and planning that must take place before any hammers swing regarding renovating the site.
Patel believes the study could be completed within six months.