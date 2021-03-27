KANKAKEE — A small business owner has been named as the new executive director of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.
Becky Broderick, 44, of Manteno, assumed the reins of the organization as she replaces Angela Morrey, who accepted the director of marketing and business attraction post with the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.
“It’s a dream job,” Broderick said. “Being a connection point for all businesses is really fun for me. I’m excited to get to know and bring members together so everyone can thrive.”
The owner/operator of a Manteno-based photography studio, Broderick Photography, for the past 17 years, Broderick has been an active member in the Manteno Chamber of Commerce. A Manteno resident since 2000, she served on the chamber’s board of directors the past four years.
She was one of at least 10 people who sought the vacancy left by the resignation of Angela Morrey. Morrey had been the chamber’s executive director from April, but applied for an opening with the Alliance and received the job in October.
Broderick noted she has deep roots in Kankakee County.
“I’m here to stay,” she said. “This is not a stepping-stone position for me. This is a dream job for me. I’m not going anywhere.”
Scott Smith, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, said Broderick’s experiences of both owning and operating a small business as well as working for local small businesses, made her a natural fit for the director’s position.
“Her small business experience is huge given what we do here,” Smith said.