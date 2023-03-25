Bringing Pembroke Township into the 21st century with natural gas will lead to broadband internet, solar energy and wind turbines.

Broadband service should be up and running within the next year, said Rick Bryant, an aide to U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, 2nd District.

Kelly secured a $3 million grant that will be administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on behalf of the Community Development Corporation for Pembroke and Hopkins Park for broadband, GPS and other infrastructure to be funded.

