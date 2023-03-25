Bringing Pembroke Township into the 21st century with natural gas will lead to broadband internet, solar energy and wind turbines.
Broadband service should be up and running within the next year, said Rick Bryant, an aide to U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, 2nd District.
Kelly secured a $3 million grant that will be administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on behalf of the Community Development Corporation for Pembroke and Hopkins Park for broadband, GPS and other infrastructure to be funded.
She presented a check with the grant money at the township’s library last April.
That money will serve as both a principal funding source and be used to qualify for state matching funds through the state’s Rural Broadband program, Bryant said in an email answering questions about the project.
“DCEO and the Rural Broadband office are working with the Kankakee County Board, Pembroke officials and our office to review proposals and DCEO will eventually award a contract for the best broadband provider proposal,” Bryant said.
The broadband will help students at Lorenzo Smith School be able to have internet service available in their homes.
“The children are the future, and deserve to have those promises fulfilled,” Lorenzo Smith School Superintendent Nicole Terrell Smith said.
