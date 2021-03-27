BRADLEY — Bradley has 17 parks that encompass about 40 acres.
The village would like to see these areas updated, but first they sought assistance in evaluating the land, equipment and likely users of these green spaces. In October, the Bradley Village Board agreed to hire landscape architectural firm Teska Associates, of Plainfield, at a cost not to exceed $18,500 to take a look at these locations.
Lil’s Park along East North Street is the village’s largest park at 14.5 acres. The next largest is Helgeson Park, affectionately known as Poop Hill, near the wastewater treatment plant, at 6 acres.
Teska is a familiar name in the area. The company designed downtown Kankakee’s streetscape plan along north and south Schuyler Avenue.
Terry Memenga, Bradley’s superintendent of public works, explained the parks have varying degrees of amenities.
“Some parks are old school; some have ADA [Americans with Disabilities Ace] items. We want to take a hard look at our parks and see what their current state is and what could be implemented to improve them,” he said.
For a community of Bradley’s population, just more than 15,300 residents, the village actually is underserved with parks. He said the village ideally should have 160 acres of parks. However, there is the 169-acre Perry Farm in Bourbonnais Township, which is basically within Bradley.
“Parks have not been a very high priority in the past. But before we decide where we should be spending money, we want to know which locations are being used or have the best opportunity for usage,” he said.
Jodi Mariano, a principle and landscape architect for Teska, said the park assessment will determine which locations are code and ordinance compliant.
“If it doesn’t meet the code, then what must be done to see that it does?” she asked.
She noted it’s not unusual for parks to fall out of compliance because codes change.
“Our ways to play are always evolving. At some point, we built baseball fields, then soccer fields. Equipment changes. But what we are looking at in Bradley is: Are the parks up to code? This survey is not about revamping the parks. The first step before anything is done is to take stock in what you have.”