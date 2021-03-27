BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Township Park District will soon formulate a comprehensive master plan.
The board is working with Hitchcock Design Group to complete the plan.
“I’m very excited about that as we set the future of the park district,” said Hollice Clark, executive director of the BTPD. “This will give us the opportunity for the community to give us the input on the direction they want the park district to go in the next five or 10 years. We will have open meetings that people will give their input. We’ll also be doing surveys in the community.”
The cost of the comprehensive master plan will be $40,000, and the district will use money from the recent sale of bonds for the work.
“We’ll start on this as soon as possible because it’s important that we have this in place,” Clark said.
Clark has been with the district for 13 years and there’s been no master plan in place.
“For the past four or five years I have been requesting that the board complete a comprehensive master plan,” Clark said.