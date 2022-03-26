BONFIELD — When life doesn’t go as planned, sometimes you have to make lemonade out of lemons, or in Brandon Malone’s case, you make llama-themed coffee.
In the past, the Bonfield native would take his mobile petting zoo business to about 15 to 20 events per year.
He pared the operation down as he was finishing college, but he would still make it to about 10 events per year pre-pandemic.
The income was still enough to put a dent in the feeding expenses on his family’s Bonfield farm, which maintains about 30 to 50 animals and once had over 200, including donkeys, ponies, llamas, alpacas, emus, chickens and pigs.
Unfortunately, the pandemic threw a wrench into the works, as all sorts of in-person events were being canceled throughout 2020. Petting zoos were no exception.
“When COVID started, we had about 10 events booked, and they went away just like that,” he recalled. “The festivals we would do around the area and things like that, they just disappeared.”
Faced with this new challenge, Malone pivoted from running the mobile petting zoo and decided to pursue a long-range dream.
He started his own coffee company, with farm animals — particularly his favorite llama, Barb — serving as inspiration.
“I originally planned on retiring on coffee and doing something with the coffee industry way down the road,” he said. “So this kind of fast-tracked everything and, instead of 40 years to plan, it turned into a couple months to plan.”
And that was it.
Malone officially launched Llama Bean Coffee Co. in November 2020.
An artist from the Kankakee area, Brandi Geister, designed the digital logo for Malone’s new company, while a college friend designed hand-drawn artwork for the coffee bags.
Malone graduated from Herscher High School in 2014 and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance and business management at North Central College in Naperville in 2018.
He also participated in his college’s coffee project and learned how to form fair-trade partnerships with coffee farmers, even visiting with farmers in Guatemala.
He continues to form fair-trade partnerships with farmers in Peru, Guatemala, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Sumatra for Llama Bean Coffee, and he roasts and packages the coffee at North Central College’s coffee lab.
With the fair-trade partnership, money is given directly to the farmers for their coffee beans, and they set their own prices.
Malone has not been able to visit with farmers from the other countries yet due to the pandemic; however, he hopes to begin to do so this year, starting with Peru.
Llama Bean Coffee began with a blend of Peruvian coffee, and it also happens to be the country where llamas are from.
The company seemed to take off quickly, as it sold about 100 to 150 bags in November and December 2020.
“That was a good feeling right away,” Malone said.
Things slowed down after the holidays, and he shifted his focus to improving his company’s website and marketing.
Then, sales picked up again in February and were fairly consistent in March and April 2021.
In May 2021, he officially brought Llama Bean Coffee to his first event, a llama show in Indiana, which opened the doors to customers from other states.
“People traveled from all over the country to that llama show,” he noted. “After that, we were shipping coffee out to California, Colorado, New York, all around the country really from that show, and then it really started to take off from there.”
Malone took the confidence he gained from attending the llama show and brought his product to other events and farmers’ markets. He has since given away over 6,000 samples of coffee.
He also donates some of his proceeds to the Alive Youth Center in Naperville and other charitable causes. In January 2022, he donated to the families of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.
His goal is to eventually open a llama-themed café where petting animals could be part of the experience of getting a cup of coffee.
Malone’s creativity in forging a new business out of an otherwise bleak situation, as well as his commitment to running an ethical company, are reasons why the Daily Journal is recognizing him as Male Entrepreneur of the Year as part of its 2022 Progress Awards.
“Transitioning into the coffee business didn’t necessarily come easy,” Malone reflected. “The idea came easy. I guess I’ve always wanted to start a coffee company and had that passion for llamas, but when it came down to finding new sources of revenue — because of the issue with the petting zoo and COVID canceling everything — it kind of fell on my lap I guess.”
Malone currently resides in Valparaiso, Indiana, and travels often between the college in Naperville and his family’s farm in Bonfield.
Of course, he can’t allow Barb the llama to miss him too much.
“She already has her mood swings when she doesn’t see me for X amount of time,” he added with a laugh.