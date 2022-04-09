David Kurtz looked out his office at Benoit Aerial Spraying located east of Kankakee and pointed to a part of one of the company’s two grass runways.
“You see that the grass is starting to green up,” Kutz said. “In a couple of weeks, winter wheat will be greening, and we will start spraying.”
By the middle of April, weather permitting, farmers will begin opening fields and planting corn, he added.
Thus starts another season of spraying pesticides. It will keep them busy through October.
The company serves an area from south of Chicago to Danville, and from Interstate 55 to the west over to Winamac, Ind.
Kurtz has owned and operated Benoit Aerial Spraying since 2010, when he purchased it from retiring owner Steve Benoit. Kurtz had been employed by Benoit since 1995.
For the past decade, Kurtz, Dave Lambert and seasonal help have taken care of crops — corn, soybeans, wheat, potatoes and other vegetables — using three Thrush aircrafts built specifically for crop dusting.
“We hope we have a little part in their success,” said Kurtz of local farmers, holding his thumb and index finger barely apart.
For last year’s growing season, Jeff O’Connor, a member of the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District board, has a different view of the company’s impact.
“They worked their butts off to save ours,” O’Connor said.
Last year, the company helped farmers in huge ways by keeping a new fungus at bay, and that’s why Benoit Aerial Spraying has been named the recipient of the Excellence in Agriculture Award as part of the Daily Journal’s 2022 Progress Awards.
The growing season was one of the best in recent memory as Mother Nature provided ideal conditions. That took a turn in late June and early July when farmers started reporting a new fungus hit the area, tar spot. Unfortunately for farmers, they and tar spot share ideal growing conditions.
And when conditions are ideal for tar spot — which is caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis — severe yield loss is possible for susceptible hybrids. It appears as small, raised, black spots scattered across the upper and lower leaf surfaces. Kurtz described it as a shotgun blast pattern.
In 2015, tar spot was first documented in the United States and has led to significant yield losses of approximately 4.5 million tons.
The good news for corn farmers is that the market is up. The bad news is that a farmer expecting an average of 180 to 200 bushels of corn per acre could see tar spot cut that by 50 to 60 bushels.
For last year’s growing season, the tar spot was discovered in June before cornfields are sprayed with pesticides.
“It was caught early enough that it didn’t cause a problem,” he said.
But, he said, tar spot is here to stay.
“It’s a big one, it’s tough,” he said. “We can fight it and slow it down.”
It’s not an unusual problem for farmers though. Farmers are still fighting today the disease that caused the Irish Potato Famine in the 1840s. Much like tar spot, the disease can be treated but not cured, Kurtz said.
Learning the craft
The 53-year-old Kurtz got his first taste of flying at the age of 16.
His mother, Anne, bought him an introductory ride to fly a plane at Kankakee’s airport for his birthday. During that ride, Kurtz said he took off, flew and landed the plane with an instructor.
From there, he took lessons when he could while attending Kankakee High School.
After he graduated, Kurtz went to college for a year.
“That’s what you did back then,” he explained.
Kurtz came back to Kankakee County and became a flight instructor. In 1991, Kurtz was at the airport when the late Willard Rusk asked him if he wanted to become a crop duster.
“I guess you could say I was in the wrong place at the right time,” Kurtz said.
Kurtz learned the trade during a month of specialized training in Kansas. He went on to work for Rusk and Joe Russell, both of which had companies based out of the Greater Kankakee Valley Airport.
In 1991, Kurtz started flying for Steve Benoit’s company.
In 2010, Benoit sold him the business.
“There was no one else to hire me, so I guess I had to stand up,” Kurtz said.
Kurtz’ business is truly run as a family business with wife Shannon in charge of the finances. The couple’s college-age daughters, Katie and Molly, pitch in as well.
“Having daughters keeps me grounded,” Kurtz explained.
Asked how much longer he will continue operating the business, Kurtz jokes, “a week and a half.”
“I’m not worn out yet. I still have time doing this,” he said.
It has its bad days, such as when equipment breaks down or a bird crashes through the airplane front window while in flight.
But the good outweigh the bad.
“You can’t beat the view from my office some days,” he said. “My office moves 150 mph.”