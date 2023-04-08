A lot can change in the course of a century, but for the past 100 years, a staple in local religious education has remained constant.

For reaching the milestone of 100 years in the community, the Daily Journal recognizes Bishop McNamara Catholic School for Excellence in Education as part of the 2023 Progress Awards.

While Bishop McNamara has withstood the test of time, it looks much different than when it was founded in 1922 as St. Patrick’s High School.

