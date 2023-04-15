Peotone 57 Interchange land

A proposed $26 million Peotone Travel Center and a four-story Holiday Inn Express are in development, according to Peotone Mayor Peter March, on a 22-acre parcel in the northwest portion of Peotone’s I-57 interchange as seen here.

 Map data ©2022 Google

Peotone’s Interstate 57 interchange is seeing new development.

Developers and community officials broke ground on the $26 million Peotone Travel Center in August on a 22-acre parcel in the northwest portion of the mile-marker 327 interchange. An 80-90 room, four-story Holiday Inn Express & Suites is also slated for the parcel.

The project’s first phase will be the construction of the travel center and truck stop. Construction on this portion of the development is expected to take 16-18 months, Peotone Mayor Peter March noted in 2022, meaning it will not be completed until late 2023.

The Daily Journal’s Lee Provost writes about local business rumors, coming and goings and other notes of interest. Anyone with information to share should contact Provost at lprovost@daily-journal.com or 815-937-3364.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you