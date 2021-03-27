Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee was announced in March as the recipient of $15,000 from the National League of Cities’ City Innovation Ecosystems 2020-21 grant program. This grant will help the city’s Economic and Community Development Agency partner with SourceLink and its asset-mapping process to help identify and organize the region’s entrepreneurial support resources, and making them more visible to entrepreneurs.
“The results of the work from this grant will help the city of Kankakee team develop spaces and places where entrepreneurs and business leaders can find the resources and opportunities they need to thrive,” said Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the ECDA. “A thriving economy needs an ecosystem that can be accessed by everyone. Brad Benoit, the city’s business retention and attraction coordinator, will work with SourceLink’s experts to create a road map that will help build the ecosystem we need here in Kankakee to serve our diverse business community.”
The Kauffman Foundation reports that every community has resources that can help people start and grow a business, but that they are not always well known to the entrepreneur who then frequently operates in isolation. SourceLink will work with the city of Kankakee to create a well-proven, step-by-step process to inventory the region’s nonprofit, higher education and governmental support resources, as well as lending and equity sources, according to a press release from the city.
“The most common inquiries that I receive from existing and aspiring entrepreneurs are where do I start, what next or how does one solve any given problem,” Benoit said. “The final results of the ECDA’s work with SourceLink will help find the solutions to entrepreneurs’ needs and bring more awareness to services we are lacking to elevate all of our businesses.”