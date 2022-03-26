Progress Awards 2022 Winners Daily Journal staff report Mar 26, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Daily Journal's 2022 Progress Awards is a two-part series. Here are winners announced in the first section: Hospitality The Currents of Kankakee riverfront project Award sponsored by AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee See page S1TechnologyOak Orthopedic/AMITA Health St. Mary’s KankakeeAward sponsored by Kankakee Community CollegeSee Page S3Social ServicesCity Life CenterAward sponsored by McColly Real EstateSee Page S5 Real EstateBerkshire Hathaway Home Services Speckman RealtyAward sponsored by Langlois RoofingSee Page S7EntrepreneurshipNancy Tholen, Tholen’s LandscapingAward sponsored by Oak OrthopedicsSee Page S8EntrepreneurshipBrandon Malone, Llama Bean Coffee Co.Award sponsored by Daily JournalSee Page S9 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal View more photos Photo Galleries BOYS BASKETBALL: Meet the 2021-22 Daily Journal All-Area team BOYS BASKETBALL: Meet the 2021-22 Daily Journal All-Area team