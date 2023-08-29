FFA students in Springfield

Students from Future Farmers of America attend an event during the 2023 Illinois Agriculture Legislative Day in Springfield.

 Courtesy of The Center Square/Greg Bishop

The state’s 4-H leaders are applauding a new bill signed this month by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that excuses students from school for work-based learning events.

House Bill 3814 amends the Illinois School Code by removing a conflict that students in 4-H and Future Farmers of America faced when it came to attending career-related events during school hours.

By allowing these students to miss class without penalty for sanctioned events, the bill is a major win for both students and the agriculture industry, Pritzker said upon signing HB3814 into law.

