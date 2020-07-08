Name: Mr. Sheba
Age: 15
My People and Place of Residence: Anderson family, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: My family rescued me 10 years ago after I had been shot with a pellet gun. In October I had a brain tumor removed, and now I am recovering from a funny haircut. Thanks to my surgery I’m back to doing my favorite things — cuddling with my people and lying by the fireplace.
Favorite Treat: Tuna (which my doctor ordered to hide the taste of my brain medicine) and now I get it every day.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Thank you to my family for buying me a house with a fireplace and to the doctors who removed my brain tumor so I can spend the rest of my nine lives with my family.
